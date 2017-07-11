Pence, Tunisian Minister Discuss US Support for Economic Reform

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Pence also highlighted the Tunisia’s efforts to strengthen its security capabilities as well as its democratic institutions, the release added.

"The Vice President applauded the Prime Minister’s recent efforts to combat corruption, and encouraged the Prime Minister to continue making sustainable reforms that will attract investment and create jobs for Tunisians," the release stated on Monday.

The release noted Pence underscored the strong bilateral relationship between both countries, which dates back to 1797.