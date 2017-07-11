US, UK, Kuwait Call for Rapid Settlement of Diplomatic Crisis Around Qatar

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The statement was made at a meeting between US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, UK National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill and Kuwait’s Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah held in Kuwait, the KUNA news agency reported.

The parties expressed their concern “over the continuation of the current crisis in the region” and urged on all sides to “contain this crisis rapidly, and to find a solution through dialogue as soon as possible.”

Tillerson and Sedwill also praised Kuwait’s efforts as mediator of the diplomatic crisis.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates broke off diplomatic relations and communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. The Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania followed suite, while Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar.

In late June, Kuwait acting as a mediator in the crisis, handed over to Doha the ultimatum of the four Arab states with 13 demands, including the requests to severe Qatar’s relations with Iran, close Turkey’s military base in Qatar and shut down the Al Jazeera TV channel, as well as to end support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

On July 5, the four Arab states confirmed Doha's refusal to comply with their demands and expressed regret over such a position.