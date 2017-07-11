Bell Helicopter Wins $22Mln Foreign Military Sale to Repair Iraqi Choppers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Iraqi Army has 24 of the Bell 407GX helicopters also known as 407GT, according to published reports. They are armed with.50-calibre machine guns and 70 mm Hydra air-to-surface rockets.

"Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., Hurst, Texas, was awarded a $22,050,000 modification to a foreign military sales contract (Iraq) for one additional year of contractor logistics support (CLS) and adding Iraq's Bell 407GX helicopters to the fleet being covered by that CLS," the release said on Monday. "[The contract includes] procuring 407GX spare parts for repair efforts to those aircraft."

Work will be performed in the US state of Texas with an estimated completion date of Aug. 7, 2017.