UK to Receive Engine Mock-Up to Prepare for Operating F-35 Lightning Fighters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The engine mock-up will be used to support sustainment activities for the United Kingdom (UK)’s initial operational capability in operating F-35w, the Defense Department explained.

"United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is being awarded not-to-exceed $7,906,242… for the procurement of one F-35 Lightning II low-rate initial production II short take-off vertical landing full scale engine mockup training device to support sustainment activities for the United Kingdom’s initial operational capability," the release stated on Monday.

The Royal Air Force and Royal Navy plan to operate 138 F-35B short takeoff/vertical landing aircraft. Their training will take place at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, where UK pilots and maintenance personnel will work with the US Marine Corps, according to published reports.