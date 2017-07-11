Register
04:14 GMT +311 July 2017
    Barricades burn as protesters clash with riot police during the protests at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

    ‘Terrorist’ Behavior: German Politicians Condemn Anti-G20 Protests

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    World
    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (108)
    0 31 0 0

    "I have every understanding for peaceful demonstrations but violent demonstrations put human lives in danger," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday. Her Social Democratic challenger took a more politicized stance against the anti-globalists.

    "Such small-minded skirmishes are the business of people who took a whole city hostage for their dimwittedness in an almost terrorist manner," Merkel’s challenger, German Social Democrat (SPD) candidate Martin Schulz told Business Insider of the G-20 protesters.

    Participants in the protest rally ahead of the G20 Summit In Hamburg
    © Sputnik/ Alex Panzicov
    Participants in the protest rally ahead of the G20 Summit In Hamburg

    The "marauding gangs," as he called the demonstrations, weren’t politically affiliated, Schulz said. The mayhem caused by the groups "had the characteristics of terrorism," he continued.

    G20 Protest in Germany
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    G20 Protest in Germany

    Chancellor Merkel has vowed to pay back property holders whose possessions were damaged as a result of protesters’ unlawful actions.

    People protest against the gathering of European leaders on the upcoming G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Matthias Schrader
    People protest against the gathering of European leaders on the upcoming G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017

    At least 476 police officers were wounded in clashes with the anti-globalist demonstrators, officials said, and police claimed that their force of 20,000 law enforcement officers took 225 people into custody while arresting 186 more.

    Anti-government demonstrators participate in an attack to the administration headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice as part of protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caraca
    © AFP 2017/ Federico Parra
    Anti-government demonstrators participate in an attack to the administration headquarters of the Supreme Court of Justice as part of protests against President Nicolas Maduro in Caraca

    Protesters held signs arguing that “capitalism kills.” Some demonstrators, however, jeopardized the lives of innocent people by setting fire to the streets of Hamburg.

    World leaders from the top 20 economies by GDP gathered for the G-20 Hamburg Summit from July 7-8.

    The summit hosted leaders from Argentina, Russia, France, China, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Australia, India, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and the European Union.

    Permanent guests to the summit hailed from Guinea, the Netherlands, Norway, Senegal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, and Vietnam. 

    Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, to testify at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee
    © AP Photo/ J. Scott Applewhite
    End of Free Trade Era? G-20 Puzzled by US Protectionist Agenda

    Representatives from the World Trade Organization, the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, the Financial Stability Board, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the International Labor Organization, the World health Organization, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development rounded out the list of participants.

    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (108)
    Tags:
    protesters, G20 Summit, Angela Merkel, Germany
