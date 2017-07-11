Register
    Afghan security personnel patrol during an ongoing anti-Taliban operation in Dangam district near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the eastern Kunar province

    At Least 3 People Killed, 23 Wounded in Explosions in Pakistan

    © AFP 2017/ Noorullah Shirzada
    At least three people, including a senior police officer and two security staff members, were killed, while 23 people were injured in the separate explosions in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province and northwestern tribal region of Kurram Agency, media reported Monday, citing local officials.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 20 people, including 11 policemen, were injured when suicide attacker targeted a police car in Balochistan province's town of Chaman, with the district police officer later dying from his wounds, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing a local police officer Maqsood Ahmed.

    A Chinese worker stands near trucks carrying goods during the opening of a trade project in Gwadar port, some 700 kms west of the Pakistani city of Karachi on November 13, 2016.
    © AFP 2017/ AAMIR QURESHI
    Freight Train From China to Pakistan Could Worsen Indo-China Ties
    The separate twin explosions, caused by the improvised explosive devices, took place in Kurram Agency and claimed lives of two security staff members, while injuring four others, a local official said, according to the agency.

    Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a local cell of the the Taliban movement, which is outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack in Kurram Agency, the agency reported.

    Pakistan has been targeted by a number of attacks conducted by different militant groups for years. Pakistani police have intensified efforts in combating terrorism following deadly a terrorist attack on a shrine in the country's southern city of Sehwan on February 16, which claimed lives of over 80 people.

