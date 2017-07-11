At Least 3 People Killed, 23 Wounded in Explosions in Pakistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of 20 people, including 11 policemen, were injured when suicide attacker targeted a police car in Balochistan province's town of Chaman, with the district police officer later dying from his wounds, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing a local police officer Maqsood Ahmed.

© AFP 2017/ AAMIR QURESHI Freight Train From China to Pakistan Could Worsen Indo-China Ties

The separate twin explosions, caused by the improvised explosive devices, took place in Kurram Agency and claimed lives of two security staff members, while injuring four others, a local official said, according to the agency.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, a local cell of the the Taliban movement, which is outlawed in Russia, claimed responsibility for the attack in Kurram Agency, the agency reported.

Pakistan has been targeted by a number of attacks conducted by different militant groups for years. Pakistani police have intensified efforts in combating terrorism following deadly a terrorist attack on a shrine in the country's southern city of Sehwan on February 16, which claimed lives of over 80 people.