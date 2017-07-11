Tunisian Prime Minister Chahed Meets Senior US Officials in Washington

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Sputnik) — Earlier, Chahed met Mattis at the Defense Department, according to a department tweet also on Monday.
"Secretary [Mnuchin] had a productive bilateral meeting today with Tunisian Prime Minister [Chahed]," the Treasury Department said in a post on Instagram on Monday.
Chahed's trip comes as the Trump administration's proposed 2018 fiscal year budget seeks to cut military and economic aid to Tunisia.
The prime minister's office said his visit was intended to revive consultations and further the US-Tunisia cooperative relationship.
