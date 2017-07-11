Several People Injured in Clashes With Police in Venezuela

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Rafaela Requesens added that the country's authorities would not manage to intimidate students, as they were resolved to continue the protests.

"The dictatorship attacks us at the Central University of Venezuela. More than 6 people wounded during just 15 minutes," Requesens posted on Twitter.

Venezuela is suffering from a political and economic instability that sparks numerous protests across the country. Since April, the protests escalated after the Supreme Court’s decision to restrict the powers of the National Assembly. Even though the decision was reversed, opposition supporters demand resignation of the court’s judges and holding early elections. Almost 80 people have lost their lives during months of demonstrations.