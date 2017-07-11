Russian, Georgian Lawmakers to Meet Tuesday in Moscow 1st Time in Decade

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kalashnikov stressed the necessity of cooperation between Gerogian and Russian parliaments, since the format of interstate cooperation solely between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Georgian Prime Minister for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze was not "normal."

"This meeting will be held for the first time in ten years. Together with some members of our committee I initiated this meeting," Kalashnikov said.

© AP Photo/ VANO SHLAMOV Cooperating With NATO, Georgia Participates in Bloc's Policy to Deter Russia

"I think that it is necessary to hold this meeting to discuss sensitive issues of humanitarian cooperation and outline the prospects of further discussion between the parliaments," Kalashnikov added.

Georgia cut diplomatic ties with Russia in 2008 over the Georgian war crisis. Members of the Georgian government that came to power in 2012 named normalization of ties with Russia as one of their top priorities. Currently Russia-Georgia dialogue is maintained through Geneva International Discussions framework and regular meetings between Karasin and Abashidze.