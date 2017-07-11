Register
02:43 GMT +311 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The Moscow Kremlin

    Russian, Georgian Lawmakers to Meet Tuesday in Moscow 1st Time in Decade

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    Get short URL
    0 77 0 0

    The first meeting in ten years between Russian and Georgian lawmakers will take place on Tuesday in Moscow and will be focused on discussion of humanitarian issues, Chairman of the State Duma’s Committee for the CIS Leonid Kalashnikov said on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Kalashnikov stressed the necessity of cooperation between Gerogian and Russian parliaments, since the format of interstate cooperation solely between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Georgian Prime Minister for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze was not "normal."

    "This meeting will be held for the first time in ten years. Together with some members of our committee I initiated this meeting," Kalashnikov said.

    Georgian soldiers stand in formation during the inauguration ceremony of the NATO-Georgian Joint Training and Evaluation Center at the Krtsanisi military training base, outside Tbilisi, on August 27, 2015
    © AP Photo/ VANO SHLAMOV
    Cooperating With NATO, Georgia Participates in Bloc's Policy to Deter Russia
    "I think that it is necessary to hold this meeting to discuss sensitive issues of humanitarian cooperation and outline the prospects of further discussion between the parliaments," Kalashnikov added.

    Georgia cut diplomatic ties with Russia in 2008 over the Georgian war crisis. Members of the Georgian government that came to power in 2012 named normalization of ties with Russia as one of their top priorities. Currently Russia-Georgia dialogue is maintained through Geneva International Discussions framework and regular meetings between Karasin and Abashidze.

    Related:

    US Joins UK, Israel, Georgia in Pressuring Venezuela at Human Rights Forum
    GOP Crows, Democrats Reflect After Republicans Win Georgia Special Election
    Georgia 6 Special Election and Issues of the Day
    Tags:
    meeting, Georgia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok