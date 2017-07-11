Pence, Trudeau to Meet on Friday in US State of Rhode Island

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Both Pence and Trudeau are delivering speeches at the summer meeting for the governors of all the US states.

"While in Rhode Island, he [Pence] will also meet with Prime Minister of Canada who is attending the NGA [National Governors Association] meeting to continue our countries productive conversations on immigration, security and trade including renegotiating NAFTA [North American Free Trade Agreement]," Sanders stated on Monday.

Pence will be speaking to the governors about the Trump administration’s commitment to the states on infrastructure, healthcare and education.