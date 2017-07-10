Russian Military Dubs Ukrainian Documentary on Ageev 'Propaganda Montage'

ROSTOV-ON-DON (Russia) (Sputnik) — The press service said in a statement that "we paid attention to a TV story broadcast by one of the Ukrainian TV channels with allegedly another "confession" of the detainee in the Lugansk region, Viktor Ageev."

"First of all, it is a 'ragged' montage of a so-called 'interview,' using 'cuts' with a choice of only the words and phrases from Ageev's speech that satisfied Ukrainian propagandists," the statement said.

According to the statement, all obvious "bloopers" in the documentary leave no doubt that the story itself was put hastily together by Ukrainian special services specifically ahead of the visit of US administration representatives to Ukraine.