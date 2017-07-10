UK Treats Intelligence Sharing, Russia's Cybersecurity 'Threats' Seriously - May

LONDON (Sputnik) — May said in the House of Commons that the UK takes "the issue with intelligence sharing very seriously".
"It is important that we are able to share intelligence with our allies in the United States and with other allies around the world, but what matters is that we are able to do that on basis of confidence that that intelligence will be appropriately treated… We take the whole issue of cyber security extremely seriously. That's why we've set up the new National Cyber Security Centre. We recognize and understand the threat that Russia poses in that area," She said.
Russia has denied accusations of meddling in the elections, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that there is no proof of the accusations, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Moscow has never interfered in foreign states' internal affairs and is not intending to do so in the future.
