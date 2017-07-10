Trump's Son 'Happy' to Discuss Meeting With Russian Lawyer With Senate Panel

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The younger Trump said on Sunday the meeting involved Moscow’s decision to suspend adoptions of Russian children by US nationals.

"Happy to work with the committee to pass on what I know," Trump Jr. said in a Twitter post.

Trump Jr. was referring to comments by US Senator Susan Collins, a Democrat from the state of Maine, who said the panel should look into a 2016 meeting between Trump and Natalia Veselnitskaya. The latter is an attorney and a citizen of Russia.

Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, who was then Trump's campaign advisor, also attended the meeting.

Earlier on Monday, a public relations advisor for Russian real estate Emin Agalarov said his client set up the meeting, claiming Veselnitskaya had information on "illegal campaign contributions" to the Democratic Party that she believed Trump, Jr. "might find important."

Veselnitskaya once represented Denis Katsyv, who has accused in a money laundering case connected to Sergey Magnitsky. Magnitsky's 2008 death and subsequent US sanctions on Russian officials led to Russian President Vladimir Putin halting US adoptions of Russian children.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Monday that he had no knowledge of Veselnitskaya.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied interfering in the US election calling the allegations absurd and intended to deflect public attention from actual instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic concerns.