EU-Jordan Association Council Discusses Syria Crisis Settlement - Jordan FM

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Safadi underscored that the war harms the Syrian people and Jordan wants to put en end to their suffering.

"We also discussed the situation in Syria… In Jordan we share the EU believing and the believing is that there is no military solution to the conflict, we all have to work towards political solution that would put this war to an end, that would preserve integrity, independence and sovereignty of Syria," Safadi said.

"The agreement in the south is part of the effort, a step in a border process whose goal is to achieve complete peace and Syria and to achieve political solution that would restore peace and normality to that key Arab state," Safadi added.

Safadi stressed that the meeting reaffirmed the sides’ commitment to working together to developing partnership and achieving peace in the Middle East.

Safadi expressed gratitude to the European Union for 200-million euro ($227 million) loan to help Jordan deal with the repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, after the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump that the United States, Russia and Jordan agreed on ceasefire in southwestern Syria starting at noon Damascus time (09:00 GMT) on July 9.

The Syrian civil war has been raging for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, both of which are outlawed in Russia.