US Still Ready to Cooperate With Russia on Cybersecurity - Russia's G20 Sherpa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The United States is still ready to cooperate with Russia in the field of cybersecurity as proposed at the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Hamburg, Russia's G20 sherpa said Monday.

Svetlana Lukash said at a briefing in Moscow that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump devoted "at least 40 minutes" to cybersecurity at their first bilateral meeting Friday.

"President Putin made a proposal to create a working group, this does not mean that it must start work immediately, starting tomorrow," she said.

The Russian envoy to the group of 20 leading global economies underscored the importance that "the US is ready to consider cooperation in this area."

"We will see later, maybe it will be a working group, maybe interaction on the UN platform. In any case, our two countries need to discuss these issues. This is exactly what the presidents agreed upon," Lukash said.

A day after saying on Twitter that he and Putin had discussed the establishment of an "impenetrable" cybersecurity unit, Trump stressed on Monday that it "doesn't mean I think it can happen."

© REUTERS/ Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung Trump Uncertain About Joint US-Russian Cybersecurity Group Discussed With Putin

"Perhaps now, at this stage, President Trump is not ready for such a concrete initiative, but this does not mean that there will be no cooperation between the two countries in this area, in any form convenient for both parties," Lukash said.

On Saturday, Putin said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg that there should be no situations of uncertainty in cybersecurity, or issues between Russia and the United States, and a working group that will be established between the two countries must exclude any speculation in the future.

The first meeting between Putin and Trump took place on July 7 in Hamburg, lasting more than two hours. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the end of the meeting that the two countries would create a working group to develop a framework agreement on cybersecurity and non-interference in each other's affairs.