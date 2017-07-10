Trump Shifts Away From US-Russian Cybersecurity Group - Russian MP

© REUTERS/ Steffen Kugler/Courtesy of Bundesregierung Trump Uncertain About Joint US-Russian Cybersecurity Group Discussed With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, Trump said that he was not sure, whether the joint US-Russian cybersecurity group he discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin might really be set up.

"Facing an overall opposition to the idea of the joint cybersecurity group Trump has moved back. He is working under huge pressure. It is not his fault but misfortune," Pushkov said on Twitter.

On Saturday, Putin said on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg that there should be no situations of uncertainty in cybersecurity, or issues between Russia and the United States, and a working group that will be established between the two countries must exclude any speculation in the future.

The first meeting between Putin and Trump took place on July 7 in Hamburg, lasting more than two hours. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the end of the meeting that the two countries would create a working group to develop a framework agreement on cybersecurity and non-interference in each other's affairs.