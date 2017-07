© AP Photo/ Alex Brandon White House Labels Xi Jinping President of Taiwan, Not China, on Official Document

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China has made a diplomatic representation to the United States after the White House mistakenly referred to Xi Jinping as president of Taiwan, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday.

"As far as I know, China has already made a representation to the US side in this regard. They apologized for this technical error and made the corresponding correction," spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing.

The White House press secretary office referred to Xi as "President of the Republic of China" instead of the People's Republic of China following the leaders' bilateral meeting at the G20 summit in Hamburg on Saturday.