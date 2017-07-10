Kazakhstan, Russia Discuss Military-Technical Cooperation in Almaty - MoD

© Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev Kazakhstan in Talks With Russia to Purchase Military Transport Aircraft

ALMATY (Sputnik) — The 15th meeting of the subcommittee on military-technical cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia was held in the Kazakh city of Almaty, the Kazakh Defense Ministry said Monday.

"During the work, the parties discussed the current state and prospective directions of military-technical cooperation, including the development of defense-industrial enterprises of the parties, a protocol that consolidated the decisions and intentions was signed," the ministry said in a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Kazakh Deputy Defense Minister Talgat Zhanzhumenov and Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov.

The event was attended by the members of Kazakh and Russian sides of the subcommittee, representatives of ministries, departments, enterprises and organizations of the defense industry complex of Kazakhstan and Russia.