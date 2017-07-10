Jordanian, Kuwaiti Airlines Remove Electronic Devices Ban on US Flights

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Royal Jordanian Airlines and Kuwait Airways have announced that passengers will be able to use their electronic devices on the companies' US-bound flights.

"The electronic devices ban has been lifted on board our flights from @QAIAirport to the U.S. effective today, July 9, 2017," the Jordanian national carrier said on Twitter on Sunday.

The Kuwaiti carrier made a similar statement, adding that the US electronics ban was lifted after US representatives had inspected new security measures taken on New York-bound flights.

"Now our passengers flying from Kuwait International Airport to #JFK in #NY will be able to use all of their personal electronic devices," the carrier wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in July, Turkish national carrier Turkish Airlines and the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Dubai-based airline Emirates announced that the ban on carrying electronic devices in cabins of US-bound flights had been lifted.

In March, the United States introduced a ban on electronic devices larger than a cellphone in the cabins on direct flights to the United States from Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates. The ban was introduced over security reasons.

On June 28, the US Department of Homeland Security announced new regulations for flights to the United States, requiring airline carriers and airports to employ more bomb-sniffing dogs and upgrade security technologies. The rules apply to 280 airports in 105 nations, affecting about 2,000 daily flights with more than 300,000 passengers. According to officials, airlines that meet the new screening standards will be allowed to let passengers use laptops and tablets while traveling, including several airlines at 10 Middle Eastern airports.

Saudi Arabian Airlines and Royal Air Maroc also expect the US electronics ban to be lifted on July 19, according to media reports.