05:30 GMT +310 July 2017
    U.S. President Donald Trump, Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker talk during the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany in this still image taken from video, July 7, 2017

    Trump Uncertain About Joint US-Russian Cybersecurity Group Discussed With Putin

    US President Donald Trump said on Monday he was not sure, whether a joint US-Russian cybersecurity group he discussed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday might really be established.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there should be no situations of uncertainty in cybersecurity issues between Russia and the US, and a working group that will be established between the two countries must exclude any speculation in the future.

    "The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!" Trump said on Twitter.

    The first meeting between the Russian and the US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place on Friday in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, lasting more than two hours. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the end of the meeting that the two countries would create a working group to develop a framework agreement on cybersecurity and non-interference in each other's affairs.

    On Friday, the United States, Russia and Jordan agreed on a ceasefire in southwestern Syria, which started on Sunday at noon Damascus time (09:00 GMT). The United States and Russia have committed themselves to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire. On Sunday, Trump expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of the ceasefire.

