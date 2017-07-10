Trump Uncertain About Joint US-Russian Cybersecurity Group Discussed With Putin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there should be no situations of uncertainty in cybersecurity issues between Russia and the US, and a working group that will be established between the two countries must exclude any speculation in the future.

"The fact that President Putin and I discussed a Cyber Security unit doesn't mean I think it can happen. It can't-but a ceasefire can,& did!" Trump said on Twitter.

The first meeting between the Russian and the US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place on Friday in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, lasting more than two hours. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the end of the meeting that the two countries would create a working group to develop a framework agreement on cybersecurity and non-interference in each other's affairs.

On Friday, the United States, Russia and Jordan agreed on a ceasefire in southwestern Syria, which started on Sunday at noon Damascus time (09:00 GMT). The United States and Russia have committed themselves to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire. On Sunday, Trump expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of the ceasefire.