Wikileaks Offers Trump to Appoint Assange Head of US-Russian Cybersecurity Group

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Assange has been living at the Ecuadorian embassy in London since 2012 for fear of being extradited to Sweden and from there to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking classified documents.

"Why not put @JulianAssange in charge of it? He's trusted by the public and has the CIA's best stuff anyway," the portal said on Twitter in response to Trump's tweet about discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin on forming a joint sybersecurity unit.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there should be no situations of uncertainty in cybersecurity issues between Russia and the US, and a working group that will be established between the two countries must exclude any speculation in the future.

The first meeting between the Russian and the US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, took place on Friday in Hamburg on the sidelines of the G-20 summit, lasting more than two hours. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said at the end of the meeting that the two countries would create a working group to develop a framework agreement on cybersecurity and non-interference in each other's affairs.