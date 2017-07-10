Register
02:28 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    NATO headquarters in Brussels

    Russia Considering Lowering Level of Diplomatic Representation at NATO

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Vitvitsky
    World
    Get short URL
    3336100

    Moscow is considering the possibility of lowering the level of diplomatic representation to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to the status of charge d'affaires ad interim after current Russian permanent representative to the NATO Alexander Grushko leaves his post, the Izvestia newspaper reported on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Such a possibility is due to the fact that NATO is not inclined to constructive dialogue, and any discussions turn into accusations against the Russian side, sources in the Russian Foreign Ministry told the newspaper.

    "We consider the option of leaving the charge d'affaires ad interim in Brussels after Alexander Grushko returns to Moscow," the source said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the USA Donald Trump, right, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Trump Talks to Putin About Creating 'Impenetrable' Russia-US Cybersecurity Unit
    On July 13, the meeting of the NATO-Russia Council at ambassadorial level will take place at NATO headquarters in Brussels, but Moscow has doubts that this meeting will bring any results, as the alliance "does not want to listen and hear" the Russian position and "again builds an exclusively accusatory line", trying to expose Russia as the culprit for events in Ukraine.

    The first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told the publication that possible Russia's measures will be justified, considering the refusal of the alliance to cooperate with Moscow. At the same time, in his opinion, changes in NATO's position should not be ruled out due a difficult situation in the world.

    Related:

    Netanyahu Wants Russia, US to Take Into Account Israeli Position Over Syria
    Russia Voted Against OSCE PA Minsk Declaration Amid Politicized Resolutions
    Russia's Nikolay Kovalev Appointed New OSCE PA Vice-President
    Tags:
    diplomatic ties, NATO, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    T-14: Russian Tank That Changed The Arms Market
    T-14 Armata: The Russian Tank That Changed the Arms Market

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok