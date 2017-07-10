Russia Considering Lowering Level of Diplomatic Representation at NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Such a possibility is due to the fact that NATO is not inclined to constructive dialogue, and any discussions turn into accusations against the Russian side, sources in the Russian Foreign Ministry told the newspaper.
"We consider the option of leaving the charge d'affaires ad interim in Brussels after Alexander Grushko returns to Moscow," the source said.
The first deputy chairman of the Russian Federation Council's Foreign Affairs Committee, Vladimir Dzhabarov, told the publication that possible Russia's measures will be justified, considering the refusal of the alliance to cooperate with Moscow. At the same time, in his opinion, changes in NATO's position should not be ruled out due a difficult situation in the world.
