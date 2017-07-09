Trump Satisfied With Implementation of Ceasefire in Southwestern Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Though the US president did not specify what meeting he meant, the upcoming ceasefire in Syria was announced after Trump's first personal conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg.

"Syrian ceasefire seems to be holding. Many lives can be saved. Came out of meeting. Good!" Trump said on Twitter.

On Friday, the United States, Russia and Jordan agreed on a ceasefire in southwestern Syria, which started on Sunday at noon Damascus time (09:00 GMT). The United States and Russia have committed themselves to ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire.