Trump Talks to Putin About Creating 'Impenetrable' Russia-US Cybersecurity Unit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he discussed establishment of an "impenetrable" unit on cybersecurity at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hamburg.

The Russian and US leaders held a first personal meeting on Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the German city of Hamburg.

"Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded and safe," Trump posted on his Twitter page.

​On Saturday, Putin said at a press conference that establishment of a joint Russian-US cybersecurity commission would allow to avoid any speculations in the future, and underlined that there should be no disagreements on cybersecurity between Moscow and Washington.