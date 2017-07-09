Internet Users Not Impressed by Macron's Presidential Routine

July 14 will see the two-month anniversary of French President Emmanuel Macron entering office.

À bord de l'Abeille Bourbon avec les agents de l’État en mer qui assurent le contrôle de notre espace maritime et de ses richesses. pic.twitter.com/cXCqv9Pg1f — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) 1 июня 2017 г.

Some Internet commentators suggest, somewhat sarcastically, that each day of the French leader is thoroughly planned and devoted to a certain topic, among them sport and traveling.

Needless to say, each and every step taken by Macron is thoroughly documented across an array of social networks, so that Internet users are always kept in the loop regarding his presidential events.

Macron’s personal Twitter page shows him getting on board a ship, playing tennis, boxing and scoring a goal.

On the eve of the first round of the French parliamentary elections, Macron and his wife Brigitte appeared in public in the resort of Le Touquet.

French President Emmanuel Macron returns the ball while sitting in a wheelchair as he plays tennis on the Pont Alexandre III in Paris pic.twitter.com/0CEffI5xdq — GoldenCouple (@TRH_WandC) June 26, 2017

​In early July, Macron spent several hours inside the Le Terrible nuclear submarine and took part in a simulated missile launch.

The French press has surprisingly remained tight-lipped on all this, unlike the Twitterati with one of them saying that "for Macron, France is a big amusement park."

Pour Macron, la France est un grand parc d'attraction en fait.https://t.co/ePr5Py1nuc — Stéphane Burlot (@Stef_Burlot) 5 июля 2017 г.

"Macron onboard a ship, a plane and a submarine – it's clear, you elected a five-year-old boy [in the person of Macron]," another Twitter user said.

Macron en bateau, Macron en avion, Macron en sous-marin, c'est clair, vous avez élu un gamin de 5 ans. pic.twitter.com/MaavoXRyKP — Isidore Poireau (@Le_M_Poireau) 4 июля 2017 г.

"Moviemakers of 'Macron on a bicycle in Le Touquet', 'Macron in Versailles' and 'Macron sits on a train' now present 'Macron on a submarine'," this tweet reads.