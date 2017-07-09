Register
17:22 GMT +309 July 2017
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shake hands after delivering a joint statement in Kiev, Ukraine July 9, 2017

    US, EU Sanctions on Russia to Stay in Force Until Ukrainian Conflict Settled

    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that the US and EU sanctions on Russia will remain in place until the conflict in Eastern Ukraine is settled.

    KIEV (Sputnik) — US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday that the US and EU sanction against Russia will not be lifted until the conflict in Eastern Ukraine is settled.

    "It is necessary for Russia to take the first steps to deescalate the situation in the east part of Ukraine… The US and EU sanctions on Russia will remain in place until Moscow reverses the actions that triggered these particular sanctions," Tillerson said at a briefing after a meeting with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks on issues related to visas and travel after US President Donald Trump signed a new travel ban order in Washington, US on March 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Kevin Lamarque
    US Disappointed With Lack of Progress in Implementation of Minsk Agreements
    In 2014, the European Union and the United States introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions over Moscow's alleged involvement in the internal crisis in Ukraine. The sanctions have been prolonged for several times since then.

    Russia has consistently denied the allegations of meddling in Ukraine's internal affairs and pointed out that the policy of sanctions is counterproductive and can destabilize the region and the world.

    Tags:
    sanctions, European Union, Rex Tillerson, Ukraine, Russia, United States
