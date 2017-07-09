–

WARSAW (Sputnik)On June 8, the United States delivered its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipment to Poland. On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said at the meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump that Warsaw expects a contract for LNG supplies to be signed with Washington in the nearest time.

"Everything should be profitable and financially justified for us … The price of gas, which will be delivered from the United States, will be competitive and suitable for us. I am sure that the PGNiG [Polish state oil and gas company], which is responsible for the trade talks, will manage to negotiate highly profitable terms of contract," Morawiecki, who also holds a position of Minister of Development and Finance, told in an interview with the PAP news agency.

The official added that Poland also considers cooperation on the energy supplies with other countries, such as Norway and Denmark.

Poland also wants to become a regional gas hub, which will be responsible for the energy security of Central and Eastern Europe, the minister noted.

"Our activities in the sphere of the regional energy security's development are not directed against our European allies, because the aim of the European energy policy for many years has been the diversification of gas deliveries and not their monopolization," Morawiecki added.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow views the deliveries of the US LNG to the Eastern European region positively as it would boost competition on the market. Putin noted that Russia’s competitive advantage over the United States in terms of LNG is obvious as the cost of production and deliveries of Russian LNG or pipeline gas to Europe is far less compared to US supplies.