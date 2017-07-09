US Disappointed With Lack of Progress in Implementation of Minsk Agreements

KIEV (Sputnik) — The United States is disappointed with the lack of progress in implementation of the Minsk agreements, which is why Washington appointed Kurt Volker as Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Sunday at a press conference following the talks with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Tillerson pointed out that the United States would be coordinating efforts aimed at settlement of the conflict in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass with the Normandy Four states — Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.

Tillerson added that the key US goal was to restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine.