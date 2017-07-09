About 40% of Industrial Computers Faced Cyberattacks in Second Half of 2016

"Almost 40 percent of industrial computers worldwide faced cyberattacks in the second half 2016. On average, every fifth (20.1 percent) industrial computer was attacked by a malicious software monthly," Suvorov said.
Most of the attacks were registered in Vietnam, Algeria, Morocco, China, Iran, India and other countries, including Russia, which is on the 22nd place on the list.
On June 27, a large-scale hacking attack targeted companies across the world. The attackers used the Petya/ExPetr ransomware. Some experts said the virus was a wiper rather than ransomware.
