Register
14:20 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Lithuania NATO Exercise

    What Pretext Has NATO Found for Its Demands to Limit Russia's Sovereignty?

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    World
    Get short URL
    18310

    With two months left before the 'West 2017' (Zapad 2017) Russia-Belarus joint military drills, NATO hysteria is ramping up, calling up for the exercises to feature 'more transparency'. Political analyst Yevgeny Krutikov explains what is meant by this strange demand and what Russia and Belarus should give up in order to satisfy it.

    Polish tank commander smiles after a NATO Response Force (NRF) exercise in Zagan, southwest Poland on June 18, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ Janek Skarzynski
    NATO's 'Most Vulnerable Spot': Why the Fear of a 'Russian Threat' is 'Openly Stupid'
    'West 2017' ('Zapad'-2017 in Russian) are a joint Russia-Belarus strategic military drills which are being held every two years by the Union State of the two counties. This year they will be held from September 14 to 20. About 13,000 servicemen will take part in the exercises. The first stage of the drills will be held on the Russian territory, the final – on the territory of Belarus. Up to 3,000 Russian servicemen and 280 units of equipment will be redeployed to Belarus for this purpose.

    There has already been much fuss around the upcoming drills, with the loudest outcry coming from Poland and the Baltic States, which almost every day keep sending their politicians and diplomats to Minsk for pressuring Belorussian authorities with the inexplicable purposes, Russian political analyst Yevgeny Krutikov writes in his analytical article for online newspaper Vzglyad.

    Inexplicable, he explains, because there is no way of cancelling these drills, which are being held in accordance with the joint decision of the two Presidents, which was made back in 2009. And why would they be cancelled, after all, the political analyst questions.

    The Lithuanian intelligence, very active in mass media, has even warned of some "provocations on the Lithuanian-Belorussian border" during the drills. Latvia has held its counter-exercises and is getting ready for more (with 500 servicemen in each), he says. NATO is urging Moscow and Minsk to increase transparency of the exercises, however the alliance can't explain what is being meant by this term.

    Lithuanian troops along with the other troops from 11 NATO nations take part in the exercise in urban warfare during Iron Sword exercise in the mock town near Pabrade, Lithuania, December 2, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    NATO's Drills at Lithuania's Suwalki Gap 'Tactical' Exercise - Land Forces Chief
    Surely Kiev had its say: Ukrainian ambassador to Belarus Igor Kizim demanded that Belarus needs to declare the intention of the exercises, "in full compliance with the norms of international law and Belarus' obligations within the OSCE." Earlier in June, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus summoned the Ambassador in connection with his statements.

    "The Ambassador of Ukraine was told that his statements do not meet the high level of friendly relations between the Republic of Belarus and Ukraine; they are incorrect, and contain unreasonable accusations toward the Republic of Belarus in noncompliance with confidence and security measures in the OSCE region," said the message on the website of the ministry.

    "Let's get back to "transparency": what is Russia being demanded to reveal? The location of its major defense systems? The line of its main attack? Codes, passwords and air frequencies? It is no fun," Yevgeny Krutikov says.

    Usually the description of military exercises is largely abstract, the political analyst says. With regards to these particular drills, they are aimed at increasing the security of the Union State, its readiness to rebuff any possible aggression and the co-ordination of the governing military bodies, field and air military units. With regards to the scenario of the exercises, it will be the "rebuffing of an attack of a potential enemy or terrorists", which has nothing to do with the declaration of war to Lithuania or Poland, Krutikov says. Nobody will be trained to seize the so-called "Suwalki Corridor" or "Suwalki Gap", which NATO and the Pentagon consider "the most vulnerable spot" of the Alliance and which they think Russia will seize first in its war with the block.

    US troops land with parachutes at the military compound near Torun, central Poland, on June 7, 2016, as part of the NATO Anaconda-16 military exercise
    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Polish Defense Minister Claims NATO Troops Seek to Protect Suwalki Isthmus From Alleged 'Russian Threat'
    The Suwalki Gap, or SK Gap in American military parlance, named after nearby Polish town of Suwałki, is a 64 mile (102 km) land corridor between Poland and Lithuania, which is also wedged between Russian ally Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. This particular fact has turned this stretch of land into a core concern of all the NATO member states.

    The list of ranges, which will be the sites of the exercises, the analyst says, is well-known and has been submitted to embassies and observers from the organizations, which have expressed interest in the drills, including NATO, which has kept asking for an invitation as if it was never invited.

    Krutikov further refers to the recent remarks of Lamberto Zannier, the Secretary general of the Organization for security and cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who called to draw up a concept of "asymmetric stability" to reduce the tension caused by the growing polarization, the fall in the level of confidence and the deterioration of military predictability in the continent.

    "We must interact as never to restore strategic stability. The challenge we face is to achieve that the asymmetry in numbers, military activity, the deployment of troops and material does not become in itself a destabilizing factor", Zannier said.

    He durther proposed creating a reciprocal system of observation of certain military activities, particularly around the region of Kaliningrad, the Russian enclave on the Baltic Sea between Lithuania and Poland.

    'War Game: Hegemon Baltic Campaign' promotional poster.
    © Photo: Facebook Warsaw Security Forum
    Toying With War: Poles Fear Constant NATO Exercises, Simulations Could Spark Real Conflict
    The exchange of information about military movements, which would extend to naval and air targets in some regions such as the Baltic Sea or the Black Sea, could contribute to transparency and reduce the risk of incidents, according to Zannier.

    The OSCE Secretary General also mentioned the creation of a mechanism for immediate consultations to take joint measures on de-escalation in case of an incident and the potential risk of a military confrontation.

    Krutikov however noted that the above measures resemble an ultimatum, which means a voluntarily restriction of Russia's sovereignty even on its own territory.

    He noted that such mechanisms existed until NATO unilaterally ceased all cooperation with Russia in the military sphere. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has recently softened his position, right ahead of the drills, and urged for a cooperation within Russia-NATO Council, which he personally buried a couple of years ago.

    Russia is making concessions, the analyst says. But before the revival of the so-called "hot lines", which will really increase the transparency, there should be restoration of diplomatic cooperation.

    "The Baltic paranoia and Polish ambitions are a bad motive to invent certain schemes for restriction of Russia's sovereignty. It means that something psychologically and ideologically unstable is able to impose its paranoid point of view on the largest military structure in the world. This is a very strange situation for Europe, even in theory, which will only aggravate the situation in the region. This is very short-sighted," the political analyst concluded.

    Tags:
    joint military exercises, sovereignty, Zapad-2017, NATO, Yevgeny Krutikov, Baltics, Europe, Poland, Russia, Belarus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok