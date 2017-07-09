Register
12:49 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to deliver a speech at Krasinski Square at the Royal Castle, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Warsaw

    'Lose-Lose Strategy': How to Pit Poland Against Germany, Trump-Style

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    161 0 0

    One of the goals of US President Donald Trump's recent speech in Warsaw was to motivate Poland to fight Germany amid ongoing conflicts inside the European Union, Russian blogger Ivan Danilov wrote in his article for RIA Novosti.

    US President Donald Trump gestures during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump in Poland: ‘Western Civilization’ Must Defend its Values
    Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump delivered a speech in Warsaw, during which he made a number of stern remarks regarding Russia, something that provoked a negative reaction from the Russian media and among Russian experts. 

    In particular, Trump called on Russia to "cease its destabilizing activities in Ukraine and elsewhere, and its support for hostile regimes, including Syria and Iran."

    He also urged Moscow to "join the community of responsible nations in our fight against common enemies and in defense of civilization itself."

    In his article for RIA Novosti, Russian blogger Ivan Danilov said that "acute emotions about Trump's speech are understandable, but it seems that for its interpretation, it's necessary to look at the situation through the eyes of an economist."

    "From an economic point of view, the goal of Trump speech was to ensure the sale of very expensive American gas to Poland, force Poland to pay billions of dollars to NATO, that is, the US military and industrial complex, and to motivate Poland to fight Germany in the context of conflicts within the European Union," Danilov said.

    President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump to deliver a speech at Krasinski Square at the Royal Castle, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Warsaw
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    'Very Expensive Visit': Poles to Pay for Gas, Missiles, Even Melania's Outfits
    He added that Trump deliberately mentioned Russia and the so-called "Russian threat" as well as historical conflicts between Russia and Poland in order to achieve the above-mentioned goals, "and we must admit that the American president did it brilliantly."

    According to Danilov, Trump resolved the first two goals by actually offering the Poles a sort of bonus in the form of "independence from the Russian [gas] supplies" and "presenting NATO as a very expensive but necessary medicine for all geopolitical risks."

    "Trump's last and most difficult task was to persuade Warsaw "to bravely pursue an open and difficult conflict with Berlin" amid the struggle for the preservation of American control over the European Union," Danilov said.

    A man stands in front of a banner against U.S. President Trump ahead of his public speech in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Agencja Gazeta/Jacek Marczewski
    A man stands in front of a banner against U.S. President Trump ahead of his public speech in Warsaw, Poland July 6, 2017

    He added that "to achieve this goal, it was necessary to turn off the Poles' rational thinking, as well as their historical memory."

    "This is needed in order to forget how Poland ended up after it simultaneously had to confront Russia and Germany.  Warsaw has made few such attempts in the past, and each time they ended with the disappearance of Poland from the world map," Danilov pointed out.

    According to him, "staging an open conflict with the EU's most powerful state whose economic and political power allows it to claim the status of the EU leader is political suicide for Poland."

    "To achieve his goal, Trump uttered the most pathetic part of his speech, in which he nearly announced a crusade in defense of Western values, praised Poland for being faithful to the ideals of the collective West and, of course, promised 'protection and constant support' from the United States," Danilov said.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. First Lady Melania Trump speak to Poland's first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda as Poland's President Andrzej Duda waves, in Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, July 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Alik Keplicz
    Best Snub of 2017? Poland’s First Lady Rejects Handshake From Trump (VIDEO)
    He did not rule out that "Warsaw's future adverse remarks against Moscow and Berlin will be perceived by Polish politicians as elements of a holy war in defense of Western civilization from German and Russian barbarians."

    "However, experience shows that counting on overseas assistance in a conflict with immediate neighbors is a lose-lose strategy," Danilov concluded.

    Related:

    Trump's Trip to Poland, G20 Highly Productive - White House
    Trump Says Had 'Great Experience' During Visit to Poland
    Trump Delivers Speech in Poland's Capital (VIDEO)
    'We Don't Need You': Why Poland Will Warmly Welcome Donald Trump's Visit
    Tags:
    task, goal, conflict, gas, speech, Donald Trump, Germany, Poland, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok