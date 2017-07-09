Register
    Lilian Tintori (L), wife of jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, holds up the hand of a supporter during a rally in Caracas

    US Welcomes Release of Venezuelan Opposition Figure Lopez From Prison

    © AFP 2017/ JUAN BARRETO
    The United States welcomes the release of Venezuelan opposition figure Leopoldo Lopez and calls on the country's authorities to release all political prisoners, US Department of State said Saturday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Saturday, media reported that the Supreme Court of Venezuela had released Lopez from prison, where he was from 2014, due to health issues, and transferred him to house arrest.

    "The United States welcomes the transfer of Leopoldo Lopez to house arrest after more than three years in prison. This is a significant step in the right direction by the government of Venezuela. We reiterate our call for the full restoration of Mr. Lopez’s liberty and his political rights," US Department of State said in a statement.

    A Bolivarian National Guard officer speaks by cellphone near the stairs of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Fernando Llano
    OAS Secretary General Calls Extraordinary Meeting After Attack in Venezuela
    The department also called for the immediate release of these prisoners and the full restoration of their rights as Venezuelan citizens. According the the department, there are 400 political prisoners in Venezuela, as of now.

    In September 2015, Lopez was sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for inciting public disorder and causing damage to property during anti-government protests in February and March 2014. Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for his release.

    Tags:
    Leopoldo Lopez, Venezuela, United States
