US Welcomes Release of Venezuelan Opposition Figure Lopez From Prison

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Saturday, media reported that the Supreme Court of Venezuela had released Lopez from prison, where he was from 2014, due to health issues, and transferred him to house arrest.

"The United States welcomes the transfer of Leopoldo Lopez to house arrest after more than three years in prison. This is a significant step in the right direction by the government of Venezuela. We reiterate our call for the full restoration of Mr. Lopez’s liberty and his political rights," US Department of State said in a statement.

The department also called for the immediate release of these prisoners and the full restoration of their rights as Venezuelan citizens. According the the department, there are 400 political prisoners in Venezuela, as of now.

In September 2015, Lopez was sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for inciting public disorder and causing damage to property during anti-government protests in February and March 2014. Earlier, US President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called for his release.