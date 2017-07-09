Register
00:41 GMT +309 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A protester holds a banner next to the bonfire during a demonstration at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017

    Bridges, Barriers and Barricades at the Hamburg G20 Meeting

    © REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch
    World
    Get short URL
    0 47 0 0

    The leaders of the G20 are leaving Hamburg after two days of talks. The event brought all sorts of news, both good and bad, and brought significant challenges for the organizers and Hamburg residents.

    The annual G20 meetings are a perfect chance for world leaders to meet each other and to discuss the most pressing issues, both during official negotiations and at informal meetings on the sidelines.

    German riot police officers walk in front of protesters during demonstrations at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Fabian Bimmer
    Germany to Prosecute Perpetrators of Violence During G20 Protests

    Probably the main intrigue of this year's event was whether US President Donald Trump, who was elected last year, would get along with Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin. Mainstream media issued all sorts of predictions for the Russia-US talks, ranging from forecasting a "macho competition" between the two leaders to assuming they'd be unable to find common ground on Syria, Ukraine and other problematic topics.

    Connections and Agreements

    Despite the media's skepticism, it appears that Trump and Putin got along quite well and spent more than 135 minutes — quadruple the time scheduled for the sideline meeting — discussing bilateral and international issues, many of which had been unresolved throughout former US President Barack Obama's two terms in the White House.

    As a result, the US and Russia struck a deal on reinforcing a ceasefire in Syria, which will start at midday on July 9. The agreement creates de-escalation zones in several Syrian regions, which will be supervised by Russian military police in cooperation with Jordan and the US.

    Besides the possible warming in the Russia-US relations, Moscow received another positive signal from Paris. During a sideline meeting in Hamburg, French President Emmanuel Macron told Putin that he welcomes the quality and intensity of the work established after the meeting of the two leaders in Versaille in May, adding that "… now we can move on to a new phase because we both saw that we were doing what we were saying."

    Divisions

    Most G20 leaders were able to agree on the summit's final statement on climate change policies, with the glaring exception of the US. As a result, the summit's communique mentions the position of G20 leaders, but also includes America's stance on lowering the emissions.

    G20 leaders summit in Hamburg
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Final Declaration: G20 States Vow to Promote Global Trade, 'Digital Connection'

    "We take note of the decision of the United States of America to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. The United States of America announced it will immediately cease the implementation of its current nationally determined contribution and affirms its strong commitment to an approach that lowers emissions while supporting economic growth and improving energy security needs."

    Resistance

    Though the G20 venue was guarded by local police, as well as by officers from Berlin and other places, the security presence didn't save the city from riots.
    Protests against the meeting covered a spectrum from peaceful rallies to violent clashes with masked demonstrators, which left several police officers wounded, and many participants arrested.

    Police used water cannons, pepper spray and tear gas and deployed armored vehicles to clear the improvised barricades built by protesters in the streets of Hamburg.

    Several cars, including both luxury vehicles and small family hatchbacks, were set on fire by black-clad youths in the Hamburg suburbs. In another episode, protesters looted a supermarket.

    While some groups acted violently, others found a clever way of "trolling" the officers, who were patrolling the streets.

    Even though mainstream media often portrayed the protesters as anti-globalists, protest demographics and ideological platforms were more diverse than that, and included local shop owners who posted anti-G20 signs in their windows, environmental protection groups, multiculturalists and other activists.

    The Group of 20 is an international forum for the world's 20 leading economies. It includes 19 nations and the EU. The 2018 G20 Summit will be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

    Related:

    Trump's Trip to Poland, G20 Highly Productive - White House
    Ivanka Trump Briefly Fills for US President at G20 Summit Talks – Reports
    Putin Says Discussed Syria With Erdogan at G20, Compromises Sometimes Possible
    Tags:
    climate, protest, G20 summit in Hamburg, G20, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Syria, Hamburg, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok