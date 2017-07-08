Turkey Suspends Climate Deal Ratification After US Withdrawal - Erdogan

HAMBURG (Sputnik) — Turkey has stopped ratification of the Paris climate agreement following the United States' withdrawal from the deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"After that particular step recently taken by the United States, our position is currently that potentially it may not pass from our parliament," Erdogan said at a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

"Openly and sincerely I discussed it with [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel and [French President Emmanuel] Macron. As long as the promise given to us is not kept, out parliament will not ratify this," he added.

On June 1, US President Donald Trump, who repeatedly criticized the Paris Agreement during his election campaign as potentially dangerous for the US economy and employment, announced his country’s withdrawal from the accord.