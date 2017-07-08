MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, the two-day G20 summit kicked off in the German city of Hamburg, bringing together the high-ranking officials of 20 major economies.

"When other leaders stepped out, their seats were also briefly filled by others … Ivanka was sitting in the back and then briefly joined the main table when the President had to step out, and the president of the World Bank started talking as the topic involved areas such as African development — areas that will benefit from the facility just announced by the World Bank," the senior official in Trump’s administration said, as quoted by the CNN broadcaster.

Ivanka Trump took a job of an unpaid White House adviser in March. Her husband and the US president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was appointed a senior presidential adviser in January.