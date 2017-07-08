G20 Leaders Emphasize Sovereign Right of States to Control Borders - Communique

© AFP 2017/ LOUISA GOULIAMAKI EU Backs Scheme to Attract $50Bln Investment to Tackle Migration Causes

HAMBURG (Sputnik)All countries have a sovereign right to control their borders and introduce the security policies, aimed at fighting illegal migration and human trafficking, the leaders of 20 major economies said Saturday in the final communique on the results of the G20 summit.

"We emphasise the sovereign right of states to manage and control their borders and in this regard to establish policies in their own national interests and national security, as well as the importance that repatriation and reintegration of migrants who are not eligible to remain be safe and humane. We commit to countering migrant smuggling and trafficking in human beings and we are determined to take action against people smugglers and traffickers," the communique read.

The G20 leaders noted that they aim to tackle the reasons, which cause displacement of people in the world, including through such international institutes as the UN Refugee Agency.