Modi, Moon Pledge to Develop Bilateral Strategic Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a meeting on Saturday and expressed commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two nations, India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

"On the sidelines of the G 20 Summit in Hamburg, the Prime Minister met today the President of the Republic of Korea H.E. Mr Moon Jae-in… Both leaders expressed their commitment to further develop the special strategic partnership between India and South Korea… The Prime Minister invited President Moon to visit India at an early date. The invitation was accepted," the statement said.

According to the statement, Modi also met with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni and his Norwegian counterpart Erna Solberg. The talks focused on bilateral cooperation, investments, as well as sustainable development goals.

The G20 summit, which kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg on Friday, is scheduled to finish later on Saturday. During the event the world leaders, including Modi, participated in a number of multilateral events, such as the working meeting of the BRICS leaders, or bilateral meetings with their counterparts from other countries.