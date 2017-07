© REUTERS/ Kai Pfaffenbach G20 Think Tank Expects Public Revolt Against Violent Protesters in Hamburg

–

HAMBURG (Sputnik)The sides are expected to discuss the Ukrainian settlement during the working breakfast.

The three-party talks come amid preparations for a phone conversation between the Normandy Four leaders and expectations for the announcement of another meeting of the group, which also includes Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko.

Early on Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German port city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.