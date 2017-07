© REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne Canada and New Found Friend Ireland Ready to Challenge UK, US Isolationism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Some 3,000 people in the Cariboo Regional District have been ordered to leave their homes, Canada’s National Post newspaper reported.

The district’s top official, Al Richmond, was cited as saying the wind had changed direction and was predicted to increase in speed.

BC Wildfire Service announced on Twitter the fire was expected to grow substantially in the coming hours depending on weather and wind conditions. Firefighter crews would work through the night to build containment lines, it said.