US, S. Korea, Japan to Press for Early Adoption of New Sanctions on Pyongyang

"President [Donald] Trump, President Moon [Jae-in] and Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe decided to press for the early adoption of a new UNSC resolution with additional sanctions to demonstrate to the DPRK that there are serious consequences for its destabilizing, provocative and escalatory actions," the statement said.
The three leaders held the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 6.
"They committed to continue advancing trilateral security cooperation in the face of the threat posed by the DPRK [North Korea]," the statement said.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that the United States is prepared to use the full range of capabilities, including military options, to defend the United States and its allies against North Korea.
