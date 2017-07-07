US, S. Korea, Japan to Press for Early Adoption of New Sanctions on Pyongyang

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States, South Korea and Japan will press for prompt adoption of a new resolution by the UN Security Council that would impose additional sanctions on North Korea, the leaders of the three nations said in a joint statement released by the White House on Friday.

"President [Donald] Trump, President Moon [Jae-in] and Prime Minister [Shinzo] Abe decided to press for the early adoption of a new UNSC resolution with additional sanctions to demonstrate to the DPRK that there are serious consequences for its destabilizing, provocative and escalatory actions," the statement said.

The three leaders held the meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany on July 6.

"They committed to continue advancing trilateral security cooperation in the face of the threat posed by the DPRK [North Korea]," the statement said.

On Tuesday, North Korea announced it had successfully launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, saying it traveled 580 miles and reached an altitude of 1,740 miles during its 39-minute flight before accurately hitting a targeted area in the Sea of Japan.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Wednesday that the United States is prepared to use the full range of capabilities, including military options, to defend the United States and its allies against North Korea.