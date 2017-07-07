HAMBURG (Sputnik) — G20 leaders should pay more attention to allocating more funds for providing education to those displaced by conflicts at the summit in Hamburg, Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF Muzoon Rakan Almellehan told Sputnik on Friday.

"As you know, now the world leaders are meeting together to talk about many issues, first of all they speak about politics, which they think comes first as now many countries are suffering from conflicts and war, then they talk about economics, which is very important for their countries, and climate change. But what we would love for them is to put education for children uprooted and in conflict at the top of their agenda. They need to dedicate more funds for education," Almellehan, who met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier in the day, said on the sidelines of the G20 forum.

© REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay Germany Urges G20 Leaders to Find Compromise to Settle Major Global Challenges

She also urged more developed countries to take part in helping settle the migration crisis.

"We need more countries like Germany, Canada, the UK, Italy and all those great countries [to help settle the migration crisis]. Countries which are most important like Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan they are suffering a lot, they need more support to help more refugees. We need more countries to help," the UNICEF ambassador added.

The agenda of the G20 summit originally included issues of building resilience for the world economy, global trade, employment, financial markets and tax cooperation. However, the group later expanded the agenda to include healthcare, migration and refugees.