18:21 GMT +307 July 2017
    G20 leaders summit in Hamburg

    G20 Leaders Should Put Education on Agenda, Allocate Additional Funds UNICEF

    © REUTERS/ Axel Schmidt
    0 4310

    Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF Muzoon Rakan Almellehan said that countries like Germany, Canada, the UK, Italy and other great countries should help settle the migration crisis.

    (L-R) US President Donald Trump, China's President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Argentinia's President Mauricio Macri and Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull turn around for photographers at the start of the first working sessionthe G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kay Nietfeld, Pool
    Merkel: All G20 Summit Participants to Make Efforts Aimed at Meeting’s Success
    HAMBURG (Sputnik) — G20 leaders should pay more attention to allocating more funds for providing education to those displaced by conflicts at the summit in Hamburg, Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF Muzoon Rakan Almellehan told Sputnik on Friday.

    "As you know, now the world leaders are meeting together to talk about many issues, first of all they speak about politics, which they think comes first as now many countries are suffering from conflicts and war, then they talk about economics, which is very important for their countries, and climate change. But what we would love for them is to put education for children uprooted and in conflict at the top of their agenda. They need to dedicate more funds for education," Almellehan, who met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel earlier in the day, said on the sidelines of the G20 forum.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepare for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Germany Urges G20 Leaders to Find Compromise to Settle Major Global Challenges
    She also urged more developed countries to take part in helping settle the migration crisis.

    "We need more countries like Germany, Canada, the UK, Italy and all those great countries [to help settle the migration crisis]. Countries which are most important like Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan they are suffering a lot, they need more support to help more refugees. We need more countries to help," the UNICEF ambassador added.

    The agenda of the G20 summit originally included issues of building resilience for the world economy, global trade, employment, financial markets and tax cooperation. However, the group later expanded the agenda to include healthcare, migration and refugees.

    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (41)

    Tags:
    migrant crisis, G20, Rakan Almellehan
