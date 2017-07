© AP Photo/ Hannah Mckay UK’s May to Drop Climate Change From List of G20 Objectives

–

HAMBURG (Sputnik)The heads of state of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa call for the implementation of the Paris Agreement within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the principle of "Common but Differentiated Responsibility and Respective Capabilities."

The BRICS statement was adopted on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Hamburg, Germany.

The G20 summit is scheduled to take place July 7-8.

G20 summit is an annual event gathering the heads of governments and states of 20 major economies to discuss and promote financial stability around the globe, as well as some other pressing issues.