–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Speaking in Warsaw on Thursday, Trump for the first time publicly endorsed the United States' commitment to NATO's mutual defense "not merely with its words but with its actions."

"We have been waiting for a long time to hear these words from President Trump. But the real question is whether it was a one-time incident or a new policy," Tusk said at a briefing ahead of the G20 summit.

Citing Trump's assertion that "words are easy but it is actions that matter," he stressed that "the first test will be our meeting in Hamburg."