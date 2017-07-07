Register
    The plane of Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe at Pulkovo Airport, St. Petersburg

    Moscow Fully Engaged in Implementation of Russia-Japan Economic Cooperation Plan

    © Sputnik/ Konstantin Salomatin
    World
    The first deputy prime minister said that Russian government is fully engaged in its implementation of an economic cooperation plan, proposed by Japan's Prime Minister during his visit.

    A Japanese business mission on the Kuril Islands. File photo
    © Photo: Government of the Sakhalin region
    'Let's Be Friends': Japanese Businessmen Pay First-Ever Visit to Russia's Kurils
    TOKYO (Sputnik) The Russian government is fully involved in the implementation of an economic cooperation plan, proposed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Sochi in May 2016, Igor Shuvalov, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister, said on Friday during a meeting with Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko in Tokyo.

    "As for the eight-point plan, proposed by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, it is now our roadmap, and the Russian government is fully engaged in its implementation," Shuvalov said.

    The first deputy prime minister said he planned to discuss the bilateral agenda during the meetings with Seko and Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Abe at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok in September.

    The bilateral economic cooperation plan covers energy, health care, urbanism, agriculture, high technologies and agriculture.

    Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov will visit Tokyo on Friday to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko, and discuss preparations for a meeting between the Russian and Japanese leaders in September.

    Shuvalov and Kishida will reportedly discuss the early implementation of the eight-point economic cooperation plan proposed by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Russian President Vladimir Putin at their meeting in the Russian city of Sochi in May 2016.

    Shuvalov will also hold a meeting with co-chair of the Organizing Committee for the Festival of Russian Culture in Japan Masahiko Komura.

    Putin and Abe are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit, which will be held in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7-8. Media reports suggested that the leaders would also meet in September in the Russian city of Vladivostok on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

    economic cooperation, Shinzo Abe, Japan, Russia
