US Welcomes Decision to Grant Netherlands Jurisdiction in MH17 Crash Trial

Germany Welcomes Decision to Hold MH17 Crash Trial in Netherlands

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States welcomed a decision by the Joint Investigation Team to grant the Netherlands the opportunity to hold trials for the case of the Malaysian Boeing MH17 crash in Ukraine in 2014, the US State Department said in a press release.

"The United States welcomes the unanimous decision of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) granting jurisdiction for the prosecution of those responsible for the downing of flight MH17 to the Dutch courts," the release stated on Thursday.

The release added that the US government has entrusted the Dutch criminal justice system to reach a just and impartial decision.

Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 crashed in eastern Ukraine in July 2014 while flying to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam. All 298 passengers and crew aboard the aircraft died in the incident.

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked with probing the crash announced in September that the MH17 airliner was allegedly downed by a Buk missile system, which was brought from Russia and after the crash returned there. However, Russia's Almaz-Antey concern rejected findings in the probe, saying that three simulations showed that the missile was launched from the Zaroshchens'ke area, controlled by Ukraine's army at the time of the downing.