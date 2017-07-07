Register
03:11 GMT +307 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a signing ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, July 11, 2016

    Canada Provides Ukraine Additional $6.9Mln to Fund Security Operations

    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    World
    Get short URL
    48715

    Ottawa will provide Ukraine nearly $7 million in additional funding for new security initiatives including conflict resolution support and mine clearance, according to Global Affairs Canada.

    Canadian International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland, foreground left, exchanges documents with First Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine Stepan Kubiv, foreground right, as Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, right, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau applaud during a signing ceremony in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, July 11, 2016
    © AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky
    Canada, Ukraine Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ottawa will provide Ukraine nearly $7 million in additional funding for new security initiatives including conflict resolution support and mine clearance, Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

    "The Minister announced today an additional $6.89 million in funding to Ukraine through five new initiatives that will primarily focus on continued support of human rights monitoring, conflict resolution, and mine awareness, surveying and clearance," the release stated on Thursday.

    This contribution is part of Canada’s Peace and Stabilization Operations Program, which is funding various multi-year projects in the Ukraine totaling more than $30 million.

    Earlier on Thursday, the release stated, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland concluded her participation in the Opportunity Ukraine conference that took place in London, where she reassured Canada’s support to implement economic and democratic reforms in the Ukraine.

    Since 2014, Canada has provided the Ukraine with more than $700 million in much-needed assistance, the release noted.

    Related:

    Germany, US Top Diplomats to Discuss Gulf Rift, Syria, Ukraine at G20 on July 7
    Why Ukraine's New Law on NATO Accession is Not Really About NATO
    Fate of Former Aerospace Superpower: US Army Doesn't Need Ukraine's New Plane
    Tags:
    security, money, Global Affairs Canada, Ukraine, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Russian Special Forces Mi-35M Helicopters Take Part in Drill
    Going Nuclear
    Going Nuclear
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok