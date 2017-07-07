Canada Provides Ukraine Additional $6.9Mln to Fund Security Operations

© AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky Canada, Ukraine Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Ottawa will provide Ukraine nearly $7 million in additional funding for new security initiatives including conflict resolution support and mine clearance, Global Affairs Canada said in a press release.

"The Minister announced today an additional $6.89 million in funding to Ukraine through five new initiatives that will primarily focus on continued support of human rights monitoring, conflict resolution, and mine awareness, surveying and clearance," the release stated on Thursday.

This contribution is part of Canada’s Peace and Stabilization Operations Program, which is funding various multi-year projects in the Ukraine totaling more than $30 million.

Earlier on Thursday, the release stated, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland concluded her participation in the Opportunity Ukraine conference that took place in London, where she reassured Canada’s support to implement economic and democratic reforms in the Ukraine.

Since 2014, Canada has provided the Ukraine with more than $700 million in much-needed assistance, the release noted.