European Parliament Calls on Turkey to Halt Akkuyu NPP Construction Plans

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — The European Parliament at a plenary session in Strasbourg on Thursday adopted a resolution on Turkey that calls on Ankara to abandon its plans to build Turkey's first Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

A total of 477 MEPs voted for the non-binding resolution, 64 against.

"[The European Parliament] calls on the Turkish Government to halt its plans for the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant; points out that the envisaged site is located in a region prone to severe earthquakes, hence posing a major threat not only to Turkey, but also to the Mediterranean region," the resolution said.