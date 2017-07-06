EU-Japan Trade Pact Expected in Early 2019 - EU Commission Chief

"Our aim is to have this entering into force taking place in early 2019," Juncker told reporters at the conclusion of the EU-Japan summit briefing in Brussels.
The European Council announced "an agreement in principle of the Economic Partnership Agreement and the Strategic Partnership Agreement at political level" on Thursday.
"We have described how much our teams will have to work together in the next coming months to finalize the agreement. I don't expect any kind of difficulties in that respect, but we need some more time," Juncker said.
