15:03 GMT +306 July 2017
    Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) is welcomed by European Council President Donald Tusk (L) and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the start of a European Union-Japan summit in Brussels, Belgium July 6, 2017

    EU-Japan Trade Pact Expected in Early 2019 - EU Commission Chief

    © REUTERS/ Francois Walschaerts/Pool
    Jean-Claude Juncker said that EU trade deal with Japan is expected to enter into force in early 2019.

    Officials sit as they attend an EU-Japan summit with EU Commission President, European Council and Japan's Prime Minister at the EU Headquarters in Brussels on March 21, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ JOHN THYS
    EU, Japan to Strike Free Trade, Strategic Partnership Deals at Brussels Summit
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The European Union's trade deal with Japan, agreed to in principle earlier in the day, is expected to enter into force in early 2019, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Thursday.

    "Our aim is to have this entering into force taking place in early 2019," Juncker told reporters at the conclusion of the EU-Japan summit briefing in Brussels.

    The European Council announced "an agreement in principle of the Economic Partnership Agreement and the Strategic Partnership Agreement at political level" on Thursday.

    "We have described how much our teams will have to work together in the next coming months to finalize the agreement. I don't expect any kind of difficulties in that respect, but we need some more time," Juncker said.

