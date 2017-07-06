© AP Photo/ Albert Khachatryan Armenia Hopes US Stays Engaged in Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement Process

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Azeri Defense Ministry said on Tuesday Alkhanli village of the Fuzuli district in the contact line got shelled, leading to deaths of two people, including a two-year-old girl, and civil property damage. The unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh republic’s Ministry of Defense pointed out that Azeri armed forces retaliated by suppressing multiple rocket launcher firing positions, and put all the blame on Baku.

"We express condolences to relatives of those who died, and we consider further bloodshed unacceptable and call on the parties to take necessary action to stabilize the situation," Zakharova said at her Thursday briefing.

The spokeswoman added that Russia supported the OSCE Minsk group’s statement on the necessity to end violence and renew negotiations.

On Tuesday, OSCE Minsk group that mediates between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement called upon all sides to cease hostilities.

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991, triggering a military conflict that led to Azerbaijan losing control over the region. The violence between Azerbaijani and Nagorno-Karabakh forces escalated on April 2, 2016, leading to multiple casualties. The sides agreed to a ceasefire on April 5, but clashes have continued.