Kremlin Dismisses Kiev's Claims Russia Involved in Cyberattack

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov earlier said that on Tuesday the cyberpolice and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) "stopped the second stage of the Petya [virus] cyberattack." He said the servers that allegedly had "traces of influence by cybercriminals with sources from the Russian Federation" had been seized. Avakov did not provide any evidence confirming Russia's involvement.

"You just indirectly called these statements absurd," Peskov said, responding to journalists' request to comment on these statements.

Asked whether it is possible to quote his words precisely as "these statements are absurd," he said: "Certainly."